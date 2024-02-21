Nintendo Direct: Xbox’s New Shift Takes Form, First Two Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Confirmed

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The video game world, specifically the Xbox community, was in shambles after leaks about the company’s shift in business direction hit the timeline. Nintendo confirmed the first two games that were Xbox exclusives coming to the Nintendo Switch platform.

While many were still sleeping, a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase focused on games from studios not under the Nintendo umbrella and finally confirmed Xbox’s worst-kept secret.

Obsidian Entertainment’s narrative adventure game Pentiment will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 and PS5 on February 22.

Also coming from Obsidian Entertainment is the co-op survival adventure game that takes its cues from the film Honey I Shrunk The Kids is Grounded.

Since its launch on the Xbox consoles and PC, there have been over 20 million players, and that base will likely expand when Grounded launches on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles on April 16 and will feature crossplay.

There were plenty of other announcements from the Nintendo Direct as well.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is also coming back, allowing fans of the franchise to play modernized versions of 2004’s Star Wars Battlefront and the 2005 sequel Star Wars Battlefront II both online and offline.

Another game shown during the direct was Contra: Operation Gulaga, a complete reimaging of the 80s classic Nintendo game featuring co-op gameplay, arriving on the Nintendo Switch console on March 12.

But wait, there’s more. You can see the other announcements, including Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, World of Goo 2, Penny’s Big Breakaway 2, and more, in the gallery below.

