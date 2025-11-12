Listen Live
Sports

Dallas Mavericks (Finally) Fired Nico Harrison, Social Media Makes His Day Worse

Published on November 12, 2025

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies - Play-In Tournament

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

In the most unsurprising move in this very young NBA season, Nico Harrison is out as the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on social media, saying the decision came when the team’s owner, Patrick Dumont, had a meeting with Harrison early this morning.

“This decision reflects our continued commitment to building a championship-caliber organization, one that delivers for our players, our partners, and most importantly, our fans,” Dumont said in a statement.

“No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season,” Dumont continued in the letter. “You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and I share them with you. When the results don’t meet expectations, it’s my responsibility to act.”

Dumont’s right about how the team has been playing. Sitting at 3-8 through the beginning of the season, it was clear that a change needed to be made before course-correcting deeper into the year.

Dumont doesn’t mention the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, but that’s when the team’s potential began to nosedive eight months ago. Not only did the trade break up the championship-winning duo of LeBron James and AD, but it also split Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who almost reached the mountaintop, getting to the 2022 Western Conference finals and the NBA Finals in 2024. 

Team brass hasn’t named permanent replacements, but on an interim basis, Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi were promoted to lead the Mavs’ basketball operations.

“Please know that I’m fully committed to the success of the Mavericks. … Our goal is to return winning basketball to Dallas and win championships,” Dumont adds. 

There’s no doubt about fans being happy Harrison was kicked to the curb, and literally said just so last night during the Mavs game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rookie Cooper Flagg was having his best game so far, scoring 26 points, but it was drowned out by “Fire Nico” chants throughout the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center.

See social media’s reaction to Harrison’s ousting below.

