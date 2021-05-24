Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj took photo dump to a whole different meaning. The New York rapper has been in the headlines after the re-release of Nicki’s classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty which is now officially available on all streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.

The queen was getting demands from the Barbz to drop some behind the scene shots of her latest music video for ‘Seeing Green’. After looking at this photo dump you might start seeing green yourself!

Per request, (via The Barbz) here are some photos of the Young Money queen slaying!

