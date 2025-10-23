New Heartthrob: Check Out Tyler James Williams’ Most Stylish Moments

There’s a particular kind of glow that emerges when someone has truly earned their moment. For Tyler James Williams, that glow comes not just from Emmy buzz or his breakout role on Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie, but from the journey behind it all. Check out how he’s evolved from pubescent child star to today’s onscreen sex symbol with a gallery of his best style moments inside.

RELATED: Tyler James Williams’ Arms Won The Emmys + More Moments We’re Still Talking About…

Williams showcases vulnerability, resilience, and undeniable style that resonate with many fans. The Abbott star is beloved for many reasons, and we want to put a spotlight on it all. Most importantly, the way Tyler effortlessly embraces a style that is uniquely his own. From flared pants to cropped blazers, Williams isn’t afraid to explore styles that transcend the norm.

Recently, fans were given a peek into Gregory’s world on Abbott Elementary. The beloved series finally revealed his apartment, described by Williams as “efficient and optimal” via TV Insider. It finally appears in the new season of the show, reflecting his character’s obsessive attention to detail and his transition from bachelor to partner.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That on-screen home reveal echoes the off-screen evolution of the actor who once wrestled with literal health battles. Williams has been open about his life-threatening fight with Crohn’s disease, which nearly derailed his career. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was diagnosed in his early 20s and underwent emergency surgery. He endured a painful recovery process that he now shares openly to help others.

Through it all, Williams’ style has evolved just as much as his narrative. The kind-hearted teacher of “Abbott” has emerged as a full-fledged sex symbol, blending tailored suits, textured knits, bold prints and sleek streetwear with confidence and ease. He’s always dressed for the occasion.

At a time when representation matters more than ever, Tyler is helping redefine what it means to be a Black man on screen—stylish, sensitive, and strong. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, he said he wanted Gregory to represent the beauty of everyday Black men — and clearly the world is listening.

This gallery is a celebration of his growth, grit and style. From hospital beds to Hollywood sets, from interior reveals to on-screen charisma, Tyler James Williams is living his moment and doing it well.

Check out a gallery of Tyler James Williams’ most stylish moments below:

RELATED: Style Gallery: Misty Copeland’s Top Looks To Celebrate Her Final Bow

New Heartthrob: Check Out Tyler James Williams’ Most Stylish Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Classic In Pinstripe Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 2. Dapper Tyler Source:Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Tyler James Williams, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends “ELLE Hollywood Rising” Presented by Polo Ralph Lauren at The Georgian Hotel on May 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE) 3. Shining Amongst The Stars Source:Getty (From L) US actor Tyler James Williams, US actor Chris Perfetti, US actress Janelle James, US actress Quinta Brunson, US actress Lisa Ann Walter, US actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and US actor William Stanford Davis pose with the award for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”, in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 4. Daring Style Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Tyler James Williams poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor – Television Series for “Abbott Elementary” in the press room at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 5. Tyler Loves A Flared Pant Source:Getty Tyler James Williams at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) 6. Heartthrob Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Tyler James Williams attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET) 7. Chic Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Tyler James Williams attends ABC’s End Of Summer Soirée at Cecconi’s West Hollywood on September 05, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) 8. Alright Arms! Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 30: Tyler James Williams is seen at Day 7 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) 9. Printed & Patterned Source:Getty Tyler James Williams at ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Special Finale FYC Event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) 10. Street Style Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Tyler James Williams is seen at ABC Studios on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) 11. Sex Symbol Source:Getty Tyler James Williams at The Walt Disney Company 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration held at The Music Center on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images) 12. This Looks Means Business Source:Getty Tyler James Williams at BAFTA North America’s TV Tea Party held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images) 13. Fearless Prints Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Tyler James Williams attends The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA Emmy Nominees Night sponsored by Glenfiddich, Heineken and Shake Shack at Stanley II on September 13, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) 14. The Periwinkle Suit Eats Source:Getty Tyler James Williams at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) 15. Style King Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tyler James Williams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)