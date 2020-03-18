CLOSE
Netflix Party Allows Friends to Watch Movies Together While Social Distancing: Here’s 10 Movies To Watch on Netflix

The Coronavirus pandemic has many people finding many ways to entertain themselves during this nationwide shutdown that has left people socially isolated. No one wants to be alone and with such advancements in technology, you don’t really have to especially with the latest streaming trend called Netflix PartyThe Google Chrome extension allows groups of friends to get together virtually to watch their favorite Netflix movies and shows on their computers at the same time. Did someone say Quarantine and chill? The extension also comes with a chat room so you can talk to your friends while watching your favorite show. Here are 10 great things to watch on Netflix during your next Netflix Party

1. If you love reality TV : Love Is Blind

2. If You love ‘CatFish’ : The Circle (Talk About Social Distancing)

3. If You love Drama: Pose

4. If you love Comedy-drama: On My Block

5. If you love Documentaries: The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

6. If you love the classics: Harlem Nights

7. If you love mobster movies: The Irishman

Welcome to the family.

8. If you love Tyler Perry: A Fall From Grace

9. If you love thrillers: You

10. If you love chick-flicks: Someone Great

