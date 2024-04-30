Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix announces its May programming and its full of exciting film and TV to add to your watch list. Check out the variety of Black shows and movies added to the streaming platform inside.

One of the world’s leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries provides TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Netflix shares its lineup of programming for the month of May. It includes some of our favorite Black films like Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. The platform will also add the Nutty Professor franchise with its first two films, The Nutty Professor and The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps, starring Eddie Murhpy and Janet Jackson.

This month the streaming platform will also debut its second live streamed event with a stand-up special from Katt Williams Woke Foke.

If you are looking for must-see comedies, dramas and documentaries, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix below:

Here’s the Black programming we are excited about coming to Netflix next month:

