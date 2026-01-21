NBA YoungBoy Shouts Out Donald Trump, Internet Left Confused

NBA YoungBoy recently tipped his hat to Donald Trump during an interview, and the internet has questions…

The Louisiana rapper is coming off a strong 2025, releasing his MASA album alongside a successful tour. The title, MASA, doubles as an acronym for “Make America Slime Again.” When asked what the phrase meant to him, Top’s response caught many off guard:

“Follow whatever Trump applying, in every way,” Youngboy said.

When pressed further about whether Trump had ever pardoned him or if the two had met, the Baton Rouge native shut that idea down, responding, “I don’t know nothing about that,” implying he’s never had direct contact with the former president. This isn’t the first time Top has referenced Trump. On his song “XXX,” the rapper previously shouted him out with the line, “Whatever Trump doin’, b*tch it’s good for the youngin’s (All Hail Trump).”

SMH…

Outside of the eyebrow-raising comments, YoungBoy recently announced he’s dropping a concert documentary centered around his MASA Tour. The film is directed by Nico Ballesteros, who previously worked on Kanye West’s In Who’s Name documentary, and will be distributed by Foundation Media Partners.

Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, saluted YB’s impact in a statement:

“NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist, he’s a cultural force. Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage.”

Needless to say, fans online weren’t rocking with NBA YoungBoy’s praise of Donald Trump. The Make No Sense rapper has not made a statement following the backlash.

