PHILLY: National Guard Have Arrived In Kensington [PHOTOS]

National Guard has been spotted out in force at K&A in Philly. Kensington has waken up to a surprise with the whole area being flooded with National Guards walking around with heavy artillery.
As the protests have not stopped in the city of brotherly love, President Trump felt Philly needed extra protection. Check the photos of the National Guard arriving in Kensignton Philadelphia.
National Guard out in force at K&A in Philly. pic.twitter.com/S7UjkNPw0Y— Max M. Marin (@MaxMMarin) June 4, 2020
PHILLY.— Bianca Belair Stan Doll (@phreedomjawn) June 4, 2020
National Guard are all around the city in our neighborhoods to “protect” retail stores and corridors. Reports confirmed in Mt. Airy, West Philly, K&A, and else where.
Please be safe.
West Chester is voluntarily housing the national guard for the next week while they continue to Philly to encroach on our American and human rights. I’m disgusted.— Carter G. (@thee_grimmy) June 3, 2020
A sight to see Philly leading clergy lined up across from armed National Guard. pic.twitter.com/KurHn7EAeL— Samantha Melamed (@samanthamelamed) June 4, 2020
Philly looking like the new Iraq with the National guard here 😅— HazedaUndergod🦁 (@UNDERGODHAZE) June 4, 2020
Philly hotels can open for National Guard but not to house those who need shelter?!— _mAstress_ (@PrideJellyfish) June 4, 2020
This is what we woke up to. The arrow is pointing to one of our @theSimpleWay houses. Help us, Lord. pic.twitter.com/jJAYUC547u— Shane Claiborne (@ShaneClaiborne) June 4, 2020