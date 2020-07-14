MySpace Mysteriously Trends On Twitter, Users Remember The Good Ole Days With Tom

Since being on lockdown due to COVID-19, there have been a lot of random things trending on Twitter. MySpace is now the latest topic to come out of nowhere.
Before there was Twitter, there was this fantastic social media platform called MySpace. Like BlackPlanet, MySpace gave each user a page to call their own and allow ed them to use their amateur coding skills to spruce it up with things like scrolling marquees, music players, and custom backgrounds.
Friends would stop by and leave messages on your wall or at the time WSHH honey videos to let you know you paid a virtual visit. The most important feature, of course, had to be your friend’s list in which users could either opt to highlight your favorite buddies on the platform by including them in your top 8 list. If you didn’t want to leave anyone out, you were eventually allowed to push that number up to 40. But who in the hell really had 40 best friends on Myspace?
Last but certainly not least, we all miss Tom, the man who created Myspace, who is instantly your first friend when signed up and created your page. No one’s online photo is more popular than his.
Those were the good ole days indeed, no hot takes, canceling, trash opinions, conspiracy theories. Just a ridiculous race to rack up as many friends as you possibly could for no reason whatsoever. Take a trip down memory lane with Twitter about the Myspace wave in the gallery below.
Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty
1.
#TFW you move up in your friend’s Top 8 on Myspace pic.twitter.com/evtW7LfpCa— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 14, 2020
2.
Remember on MySpace when you posted a new picture and ppl would b like “let me own this” and you’d change the caption to “______ownz this pic xD”— jamie (@jamiesouppp) July 14, 2020
3.
Me helping my friend with the html coding to make there MySpace page 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w4zU7n0MuS— O’dell (@OBKNY) July 14, 2020
4.
MySpace was the best.— DāM-FunK (@DaMFunK) July 14, 2020
No beefin’ / no arguing.
Had it’s own 🎵 player.
It helped me start a club
nite called @Funkmosphere
and..it’s where I organically
built a ‘sincere’ following. Also
‘influenced’ being signed 2 a deal.
THEN..came the rest: Twitter, FB,
Tumblr, IG & etc.. 🐙
5.
MySpace had everybody coding in HTML, CSS & JavaScript. Tom had us all doing front-end web development.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 14, 2020
6.
Idk why Myspace is trending, but the youngins today will never know how exciting this was. pic.twitter.com/BkSLfiZXVe— Friendly Neighborhood Thot Pocket (@thotpocket8) July 14, 2020
7.
8.
My favorite Myspace post of all time, @robwhisman said it best: pic.twitter.com/KAQWhjbREV— Darth XJ9-CS14 (@Craftonia) July 14, 2020
9.
MySpace memories🔥 #MySpace pic.twitter.com/zqXcoQsJnJ— Erica💜 (@Lynnerica_) July 14, 2020
10.
11.
MySpace Tom deserved better— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) July 14, 2020
Social media villain Actual villain pic.twitter.com/jO6d2qS3tR
12.
MYSPACE IS TRENDING RIGHT NOW AND I AM LIVING. LET'S BRING THIS SHIT BACK. JK IT NEVER DIED IN MY HEART. BUT SERIOUSLY, LET'S ACTUALLY BRING IT BACK— Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) July 14, 2020
13.
MySpace is trending. The world would be a better place if we had all just stuck with Tom. #MySpace pic.twitter.com/sWgbgTuH6v— Faith (@carebear_829) July 14, 2020
14.
Tom from MySpace coming back to save us from Facebook. https://t.co/vHu0nfd7ug— Cameron Grant (@OtherCoolCam101) July 14, 2020
15.
MySpace trending reminds me of the time Tom casually murdered this guy pic.twitter.com/phQry1v1rP— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) July 14, 2020