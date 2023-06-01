Ms Jacky Oh, Romantic Partner Of DC Young Fly, Reportedly Has Died

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ms Jacky Oh, the romantic partner of former Wild ‘N Out co-star DC Young Fly, has reportedly died according to breaking news sources online. As this story is just breaking, details are still developing and we’ve reviewed several sources ahead of publishing our report.

The Source appears to be among the first media outlets to break the news that Ms Jacky Oh died due to complications from surgery although those reports have not been confirmed. TMZ added in its reporting that sources tell them Ms Jacky Oh passed away in Miami where the alleged surgery took place.

TMZ adds in its reporting that Ms Jacky Oh’s given name was Jacklyn Smith and she began dating DC Young Fly when he joined the cast of Wild ‘N Out in 2015. While The Source noted that the couple was married, the pair never tied the knot yet were parents to three young children, including the couple’s son who was born last year.

With the news still fresh, we’re seeing a number of reactions on Twitter to the tragic news, along with several industry figures showing support for DC Young Fly during this tough time. It was also reported that DC Young Fly was recording new episodes for Wild ‘N Out when the news broke.

As this story develops, we will add additional details if they become necessary. Our thoughts are with the families of Ms Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly.

—

Photo: @msjackyoh / Instagram

