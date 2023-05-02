Mina SayWhat Celebrates 15 Years in Radio!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On May 2nd, 2008, Mina SayWhat made her professional radio debut on Sirius XM radio, and she’s been a star ever since! Mina’s broadcast career began when she was 18-years-old. She received her first on-air shift at her college radio station, WJPZ-FM 89.1, as a freshman at Syracuse University, where she also eventually became the Vice President of Programming and had a daily afternoon shift. Mina graduated Cum Laude with a dual major in Television, Radio, and Film/Political Science and a minor in Music Business.

One week after graduation, Mina started at SIRIUSXM as a Music Programmer, working on the 80s on 8 and 70s on 7 channels. She was shortly elevated to be the Program director for SIRIUSXM Love and the holiday channel. Shortly after that, Mina was offered a Morning Show Host position when she was 25 years old at WUSL-FM. She held the morning slot for over six years. At this point in time, Mina was making history as the first Latin morning show host ever!

Mina’s barrier-breaking feat helped change the scenery of Philly radio as we know it. During the course of Mina’s career, she has rubbed shoulders with greats, and has gotten an opportunity to speak to legends! Kanye West, Kamala Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Kevin Hart, Hillary Clinton, LL Cool J, Usher, J. Cole, Nas, Allen Iverson, and the late great Kobe Bryant, just to name a few.

Today, Mina is now heard weekdays on 100.3 WRNB-FM Philadelphia, in which she has been with Radio One Philadelphia for five years.

