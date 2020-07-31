CLOSE
Milano Di Rouge Post-Baby Body Are GOALS! [Photos]

Posted 4 hours ago

Milano Di Rouge

Source: @MilanoDiRouge / @MilanoDiRouge

Milano Di Rouge is fresh out of giving birth and her bounce back games is A1! Milano gave birth to her baby boy on May 6th. Less than a year later the Philly fashion designer is sporting in her clothing and brand servin’ looks!

In her most recent photo, she addressed her recent breakup with Meek Mill and her struggle on getting back in shape, “Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4. This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner”

Check out the pictures below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬! ⁣ 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝. ⁣ ⁣ Jayda Jumpsuit in black/red. RESTOCKED & available in 3 color options at MilanoDiRouge.com!⁣ ⁣ Friendly reminder that our Philadelphia store is currently closed until further notice be sure to sign up for email or download our #MilanoDiRouge app to keep up-to-date with re-opening notifications.

A post shared by Milano Di Rouge (@iammilanrouge) on

View this post on Instagram

How you changed my world you’ll never know, I’m different now...you helped me grow❤️ I love being a mom Ps: follow @mamanaireclub This page was created For the mama who started her research as soon as she found out she was pregnant. For the mama who is still nervous watching her 2-year-old run around. For the mama who needs a safe space to breathe and learn without judgment. For the mama who still reaching for her goals. For the mama who loves her little one and one wants the best for them. For the mama that’s still pursing her dreams and goals✨ Mamanaire was created for you.⁣ @mamanaireclub @womanaireclub #Mamanaire #Mamanaireclub #womanaireclub #Newmom #Motherhood #mommyandme #Bossmom #mompreneur #Momlife

A post shared by Milano Di Rouge (@iammilanrouge) on

