Milano Di Rouge is fresh out of giving birth and her bounce back games is A1! Milano gave birth to her baby boy on May 6th. Less than a year later the Philly fashion designer is sporting in her clothing and brand servin’ looks!

In her most recent photo, she addressed her recent breakup with Meek Mill and her struggle on getting back in shape, “Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that ass lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4. This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner”

Check out the pictures below.

Milano Di Rouge Post-Baby Body Are GOALS! [Photos] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com