Midwin Charles, Cable News Legal Analyst, Has Died

Midwin Charles , an attorney and legal analyst for major news networks, has died. Charles was a prominent fixture for news segments that focused on law for CNN and MSNBC and also began a successful firm.

There are few details available as to the cause of the passing but a message from the family appeared on Charles’ Instagram and Twitter accounts made it clear that she was far more than a legal expert.

From the family’s post:

It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles.

She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us, she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.

Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers.

“Please allow the family time to grieve. The Family of Midwin Charles.

Viewers of CNN and MSNBC have no doubt come across Charles during one of the segments and were able to engage in her plain-spoken method of explaining complex laws and legal terms to the American public. |

Based on reports and a bio we could find online, Charles was reportedly born in July 1973 and was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from American University, where she was the articles editor for the American University Law Review.

Charles founded the law firm Midwin Charles & Associates LLC and also worked as a research fellow at Harvard Law School. Charles lent her experience to many shows such as the aforementioned MSNBC, CNN, TV One, and The Wendy Williams show among others.

Midwin Charles was 47.

The news of Charles’ passing has rocked the media with many of her colleagues and friends offering words of condolences and now has “Rest In Power” trending on Twitter.

Our thoughts too are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Midwin Charles. May she rest powerfully in peace.

