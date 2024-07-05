Listen Live
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

Drake & Michael Rubin

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram


Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual all-white party in the Hamptons on July 4th has become the premiere destination if you consider yourself to be a mover and shaker in the sports and entertainment industries. 2024’s basement was packed with celebs who made the guestlist, including Drake.

We’re not kicking the 6 God when he’s down, but we have to mention that Drizzy was at the party when Kendrick Lamar premiered his video for “Not Like Us,” so thus, the jokes are going to write themselves.

As for the party, some the A-listers, B-listers and current Instagram celebs in attendance included Tom Brady, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Glorilla, Lil Wayne, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Druski, among many, many others.

Another thing worth noting is Drake and Megan Thee Stallion being there considering the former well-documented support of the short-statured R&B singer/rapper who shot her in the foot. Also, Drake apparently performed (as did Lil Wayne, too). Now how many people there been siding with Kendrick, at least on the low, though?

Check out who else was at the party, and the jokes aimed at Drizzy’s dome, in the gallery.

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. This also happened…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From RnB Philly
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

RNB FEst 2024 Thank You Promo Graphics
Local

We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places 'Podcast P' has to Visit in Philly 10 items
Local

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places ‘Podcast P’ has to Visit in Philly

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close