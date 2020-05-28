Michael Porter Jr. Prayerfully Capes For Cops Who Murdered George Floyd, Twitter Says His Jumper Is Off

Michael Porter Jr., a player for the Denver Nuggets, has inserted himself in the latest national tragedy in ways that don’t seem to be appreciated by the masses. Porter asked that people give prayers and sympathies to the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd but Twitter says his jumper is off.

Porter, 21, has no doubt witnessed the reaction to the death of Floyd, 46, at the hands of Minneapolis police. Despite the heinous nature of the act during already tense times, Porter’s call for prayer was seen as ill-timed by many.

“As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts,” Porter tweeted.

The former first-round pick of the 2018 NBA Draft had some folks who agreed with his well-intentioned ask but he is receiving far more criticism than not. However, Porter did rightly call Floyd’s death the murder it clearly was.

No. The first thing I said a few tweets back was, “That was murder.” My heart is broken for my brothers and sisters being senselessly killed. That’s why I pray. — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 28, 2020

Twitter has let Michael Porter Jr. know that they’re not in a prayerful way at the moment with some epic slander to boot. We’ve collected some of those responses below.

