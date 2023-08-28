Megan Thee Stallion Is Back Outside & Looking Good In See Through Burberry Jumpsuit, The Hotties React

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen of The Hotties is looking better than ever, and she is not being shy about it, and we are all thankful for it.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Thee Stallion stepped for the first time since Tory Lanez was officially sentenced in sheer numbers, flaunting her curves and continually shrinking waist.

The Houston rapper was spotted in Beverly Hills over the weekend attending her manager, T. Farris’ birthday party in a sheer Burberry jumpsuit, per HelloBeautiful, paired with some nipple pasties, chain, and matching Burberry nailset.

In videos shared on her TikTok page, Thee Stallion linked up with Juicy J and friends to create senses-tantalizing content dancing to Three 6 Mafia’s “Half on Sack.”

Thee Stallion’s new figure is a direct result of the work she has been putting in during her hottie boot camps, which she has been making sure to keep us up to speed with her fantastic recap videos.

No surprise, the hotties love her drip and how carefree she looks since Tory Lanez’s conviction following the July 2020 incident.

“Y’all done fcked up letting Megan thee stallion back outside,” one X user’s post read alongside a video of “Cash Sh*t” crafter showing off her bionic knees.

“Megan Thee Stallion outside looking good…The Hair,The BODY my gawd,” a Megan Thee Stallion fan account tweeted.

We are always here from Thee Stallion living her best life and showing off the goodies.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

