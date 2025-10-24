Listen Live

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Cuffing Season Anthem, “Lover Girl”

Published on October 24, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has been in her soft girl energy, so she dropped some music to express it.

This is her first single in almost half a year. Early April, the Hot Girl dropped some bars off with “Whenever”. Her next one is for the girlies cuffed up with “my man, my man, my man.” Meg and her new boo, Klay Thompson, have been having the time of their lives. Courtside watching Klay, red carpet appearances, fried catfish, and spaghetti dates.

What may have been the funniest link-up was when they went golfing, and Klay was helping Thee Stallion with her stance.

Fans have been making them memes and relationship “goals”. As the Houston Hottie has expressed her happiness with the NBA All-Star. Which brings us to her new joint, “Lover Girl”. Very on brand to where she currently is, right?

The response to her new record has been amazing. Less than 24 hours in, and fans around the world are using the song as their relationship anthem.

Example #1: 

The Stallion made it clear once the NBA season started that she was ready to get back in the lab. Posting a thirst trap captioned, “Okay hotties, my man gone to work now, y’all ready for me?”

Check out some of the reactions to Meg’s new song, “Lover Girl,” below.

1. The Hotties are eating it up already

2. Enjoy that 3 day weekend

3. The chorus got the people going

4. LOL

5. Chefs kiss

6. Hotties up 1000

7. The internet stays undefeated

8. Meg’s new joint had her hitting the YK Niece dance

9. Still a bop even if you don’t got a boo

10. The Hotties are loving the hook of “Lover Girl”

