Meet The Philly Newlyweds That Celebrated Their Marriage At The Protest [Photos]

Philadelphia power couple Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon tied the knot June 6th but that’s not where the celebration stopped. The Gordon’s went downtown Philly to the heart of the protests, decked out, and marched with the people.
As soon as the protestors realized that there were newlyweds with them everybody cheered. What a beautiful moment!
Check out some photos of the newlyweds during there big day.
The protest along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway briefly turned into a wedding party Saturday afternoon, as Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon joined the march on their wedding day.— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) June 6, 2020
#BlackLivesMattter #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/kIEmlBou9U— Rachel E. Lopez (@Rachel_E_Lopez) June 6, 2020
I'm proud to be from Philly today and every day...PEOPLE: Couple Celebrates Their Wedding During Philadelphia Protest: 'Very Empowering Moment,' Bride Says.https://t.co/VTVSOcLIjg— Rob Heckman (@robheckman) June 7, 2020
Black LOVE Matters! This wedding at the Philly protest is EVERYTHING! https://t.co/eH2PMS6Gfz— @kennedyrwrites (@kennedyrwrites) June 7, 2020