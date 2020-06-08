Meet The Philly Newlyweds That Celebrated Their Marriage At The Protest [Photos]

Philadelphia power couple Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon tied the knot June 6th but that’s not where the celebration stopped. The Gordon’s went downtown Philly to the heart of the protests, decked out, and marched with the people.

As soon as the protestors realized that there were newlyweds with them everybody cheered. What a beautiful moment!

Check out some photos of the newlyweds during there big day.

