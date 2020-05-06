Philly’s own Meek Mill is celebrating his birthday today! The timeline of Meek’s career has been filled with up and downhill battles. Fighting through all adversity the Dreams & Nightmares artist made his way to the top of the game. Meek woke up feeling good and posted a video reflecting on his career/life thus far. Within that post he asked all his followers to “Say happy bday twice now! “.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Aye it’s the birthday boys wishes now do it!!

Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Related: Meek Mill’s Lover Friend Milano Showing Off Her Baby Bump [Photos]

Related: 2 Years Ago Today Meek Mill Was Released From Prison In Fashion! [Photos]

Meek Mill Demands Happy Birthday Wishes From His Friends was originally published on rnbphilly.com