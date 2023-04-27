Meat Watch: Gillie & Wallo Clown DJ Envy For Crotch-Watching Pete Davidson

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Envy earned fame as a co-host of the long-running morning radio show, The Breakfast Club, alongside his partner, Charlamagne Tha God. The pair were recent guests on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast and the hosts crowned DJ Envy a superior meat magistrate after reportedly staring at Pete Davidson’s crotch.

DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God endured the tough love and grilling from hosts Gillie and Wallo. Charlamagne threw Envy under the bus by resharing a story about when Pete Davidson visited The Breakfast Club and things went left from there.

Charlamagne opens up the conversation regarding Davidson’s visit last week to their program and in the clip you’ll see below, the shenanigans got off to a wild start. The admittance from Envy began after he explained that a young lady he was with checked out Davidson’s package and because of the persisting rumors of the comedian’s equipment, he took a gander for himself.

Gillie and Wallo immediately seized upon DJ Envy sharing details about his surveillance of Davidson’s situation, renaming him “DJ Ruler” among other choice names. As it stands, Envy didn’t take the jabs personally and laughed along his the podcast hosts and Charlamagne.

Davidson addressed the elephant in his pants, excuse us, the room, on The Breakfast Club and says people are making it a bigger deal than it needs to be. That said, the reactions on Twitter to DJ Envy surveying the landscape of Pete Davidson have been pretty hilarious.

Check out the tweets below.

