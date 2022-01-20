Twitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Meagan Good’s ‘Ms. Good If Ya Nasty’ Jersey

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

You know the love is real when you trend on Twitter over a piece of clothing. Meagan Good was spotted at the LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals’ game on Monday night wearing a customized LA Rams jersey that read “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty” on the back. Now if you follow Meagan on Instagram, you can see the famous remixed and borrowed phrase from Janet Jackson (“Ms. Jackson if ya nasty”) in her bio, but it took on new meaning since the announcement of her divorce from husband Devon Franklin. And Twitter certainly took notice! After sharing images of her look on Instagram, fans responded with tweets about her “return to the streets” a.k.a availability on the dating market.

Despite a very public divorce, Meagan and Devon are amicable. Both parties released a statement announcing the split. “After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected, the post began. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Since announcing the split, Meagan has been serving on the ‘gram with her bleach blonde do and toned physique. Get into some of the hilarious tweets about her “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty” jersey.

