Mazel Tov: Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg & Natalie Amrossi Tie The Knot, Jim Jones Serenades The Newlyweds & Guests With “We Fly High”

Notable Hip-Hop junkie, Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg and famed photographer Natalie Amrossi officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Spotted on Page Six, we officially meet The Rosenbergs at their star-studded wedding extravaganza that featured plenty of notable guests from professional wrestlers, radio personalities, Hip-Hop stars, friends, family, and more.

“Ebro in the Morning” co-host and WWE correspondent Rosenberg and Amrossi celebrated with guests including Amber Rose, wrestling stars Booker T, Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman and Montel Vontavious Porter, and broadcasters Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick, Michael Kay and Sam Roberts, among others.

Following a beautiful wedding ceremony, The Rosenbergs and their 250 guests danced the night away until 1:30 am at Tribeca Rooftop +360. At the same time, Pusha T’s latest nemesis, Jim Jones, performed his timeless hit, “We Fly High.” Rosenberg’s Hot 97 colleague, Funk Flex, handled DJaying duties during the reception.

How The Couple Met

According to Page Six, the couple met during the pandemic, and their first date was over FaceTime. Rosenberg, 43, made his chops as the longtime Ebro in The Morning radio show co-host along with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez and his Juan Epstein podcast with former Hot 97 personality and DJ Cipha Sounds. He is also a co-host on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio and a WWE correspondent.

Rosenberg’s new wife is a fantastic photographer who took her passion for aerial photography took off on Instagram, quitting her job in finance.

According to the New York Post, Amrossi “makes six figures a year shooting for clients like Nike, Barcardi, and Cannon.”

This is Rosenberg’s second marriage. He was previously married to sports commentator Alexa Datt until they split in 2008.

Congrats to The Rosenbergs.

You can see more photos from the ceremony in the gallery below.

