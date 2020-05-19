CLOSE
Maryland Woman Who Says She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter Is Speaking Her Truth?

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth. She watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise four other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.  La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her. She say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth: Jay-Z is the father, allegedly.

According to La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page she has decided to speak her truth. She alleges that the rapper/music mogul Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family, as well as others in town, knew about. Besides DNA, looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below.

 

 

Someone just sent this! SO CUTE!⁠ ⁠ Do you think that we look alike?⁠ ⁠ Comment below:⁠ @jayzfirstdaughter⁠ ⁠ Everyone seems to have so many questions and hate directed towards me. ⁠ ⁠ It makes you think what kind of personal problems people have to type behind an 'account name' things that they would never say in person or even admit that they said.⁠ ⁠ I get it, your favorite rapper has a secret that you just can't handle!⁠ ⁠ But he told you how he was in the drug game and the drug game is about women and money!⁠ ⁠ My whole city knew! ⁠ ⁠ His closest friends knew!⁠ ⁠ Ancestry DNA confirmed it!⁠ ⁠ And you just can't believe it!⁠ ⁠ - That's not my fault...⁠ ⁠ Why did I wait because I just got the DNA results!⁠ ⁠ 💥Right now today... if you want to DM me threats or call my mom a hoe please keep that to yourself! ⁠ ⁠ I understand HOVA is like a father to you but he's really mine!⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #jayzfirstdaughter⁠ ⁠ #standwithlateasha

