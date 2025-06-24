Mariah The Scientist Headlines The 5th Annual Beauté Noir Fest In Atlanta

Atlanta was glowing in Burning Blue this past weekend as hometown hero Mariah the Scientist headlined the 5th Annual Beauté Noir Festival, hosted by Camille Rose at the Pullman Yards. Read more and check out a gallery from the festival inside.

The festival, founded by Camille Rose CEO Janell Stephens, continues to uplift and celebrate the richness of Black beauty, culture, and music. This year’s edition was nothing short of spectacular.

Mariah’s performance marked her highly anticipated return to the stage after being unable to appear at Governor’s Ball. Thousands of fans showed up and showed out, singing every word to her new single “Burning Blue” in a powerful show of love for the R&B siren. Drenched in hometown pride, Mariah’s soft vocals and emotional delivery transformed the moment into a communal celebration for healing and homecoming.

Now in its fifth year, the Beauté Noir Festival has blossomed into one of Atlanta’s premier cultural events, providing a unique space where music and Black beauty intersect. The day was filled with vibrant energy from the start, thanks to a stacked lineup of emerging and established talent. Chxrry, XO Records’ first female artist, delivered an emotional and genre-blending set that hinted at her future star power. Atlanta’s own Sonny Digital, best known for producing the anthem “Racks,” brought the bass and nostalgia with a high-octane performance.

Other standout acts included viral sensation Zeddy Will, the charismatic and comedic rapper whose crowd control had fans laughing and vibing in equal measure, and Foogie Raw, who kept the energy high with his playful, rhythmic flow. Kodie Shane returned to the city that raised her with a set filled with punky R&B hits, while Will Hill closed out the afternoon with a lyrical masterclass.

In between sets, the festival kept the vibes flowing with curated DJ sets by Atlanta’s finest, including DJ Sky Jetta, Flockaland, Kiya Lacey, Kali Dean, and DJ Popo, who all created the perfect sonic backdrop for a day rooted in rhythm, self-expression, and Black excellence.

From the empowering programming to the soul-stirring performances, Beauté Noir Fest 2025 reaffirmed its place as a must-attend summer event. Mariah the Scientist also proved once again why Atlanta rides for her every time she touches the stage.

Check out a gallery from the event below: