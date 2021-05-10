Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey may or may not be serious when it comes to taking legal action on a version of her song “Shake It Off.”

Over the weekend, if you missed it, a particular record hit Twitter timelines that had many declaring it a bop. Baltimore rapper YTK went put a rather interesting spin on Carey’s hit record “Shake It Off” with a song called “Let It Off.” The video, which went viral, was shared by Tommy Banks, a self-described A&R and music consultant featured the rapper flanked by an entourage wearing ski masks and flaunting handguns singing about letting off shots.

In the caption for the tweet along with the video, he wrote, “Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond.

Well, much to his surprise, Carey, who is a rather snazzy tweeter, replied in 24 hours RT’ing the tweet stating, “how about y’all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers *purple heart emoji*” along with a gif of herself saying GTFO.

As you can imagine, Carey’s hilarious but super shady response sparked a serious debate. Some felt Carey was doing too much and should let the rapper rock, while others sided with her and said YTK completely jacked her song.

But the debate more than likely could be for naught. Banks shared another tweet seemingly throwing cold water on any inclination that there is “beef” stewing stating, “I want to reiterate that Mariah was joking, please stop saying rude s**t to her,” and also adding, “She told that same joke to Questlove hours before she responded to the tweet and put us in contact with the people who can help us clear it! So it’s not a problem on her end.”

Questlove, who inserted himself into the “Let it Off” saga, explained in a tweet he felt obligated to help because he was in a similar situation that took place 11 years ago when Erykah Badhu was trying to reach out to Paul McCartney to clear a sampler for her song Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long.”

“I’m DYIN. I helped w the Mariah sample cause 11 years ago we were in the same situation in which Erykah has 24 hours to clear ‘Gone Baby Don’t Be Long’ w Paul McCartney & Lenny Kravitz saw the tweet & hit up Stella to hit her pops & the song was saved!” Questlove tweeted, adding the hashtag #PayItForward,” The Roots co-founder shared in a tweet.

Well, whatever the case may be, Carey is having fun with the intrigue around the situation and further added to it when she replied to another user’s tweet.

We hope the two parties can come together to get this squared away. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate was originally published on hiphopwired.com