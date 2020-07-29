CLOSE
black thought , Malik B , philly
Malik B From The Roots Life In Pictures

Posted 22 hours ago

Malik B

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Malik B, best known as a former and found member of The Roots, has passed away. Born Malik Abdul Basit, he was just 47 years old.

 

The M-Illa-tant’s passing was first revealed by his cousin Don Champion on Twitter. Keith McPhee, the music supervisor of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also noted Malik B’s passing sometime last night but there are still no details regarding the cause of death.

In the early evening (July 29), the Roots issued a statement via their official Twitter account.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” it reads. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Malik B, one of the greatest MC’s to ever come from this city,” said Philadelphia native and rapper Reef Da Lost Cause on Twitter. “He had his troubles for sure, but dude inspired a whole generation of us to touch the mic. Myself included. May he rest peacefully.”

Starting with the Roots’ debut, 1993’s Organix, Malik was full time member until about their fourth album, 1999’s Things Fall Apart. On the latter album, it was Malik who brought along a homie called Beanie Sigel to a studio session for what would become the song “Adrenaline!,” before the rapper got snatched up by Jay-Z and Roc-a-fella. Malik B did make a short return for 2006’s Game Theory, appearing on a few tracks.

Malik B’s last project was 2015’s Unpredictable, a collaborative project with producer Mr. Green. A well-respected and verbally dexterous MC, the Philly native has plenty of classic verses, including the closer on The Roots’ “Clones.”

And, of course, “Distortion To Static.”

Rest in powerful peace Malik B.

This story is developing. 

We made a name and carved a lane together where there was none. We ressurected a city from the ashes, put it on our backs and called it Illadelph. In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential. Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your bitch. I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one... and there was no way to separate a man from his true self. My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one. May Allah pardon you, forgive your sins and grant you the highest level of paradise. #MalikB #TheLegendaryRootsCrew

📸 by @tdoteric A lighter tale of Malik Abdul Basit As a true Bol from philly you know that one’s oil game HAD to be on point. I came in this game rockin oils since age 9. Most of yall joke about me smelling like Breakfast (thx Kravitz clan) but long before my vanilla combo mastery my true graduation from basic Frankincense & Myrrh morphed into new exotic philly jawns like “Mecca Musk” & “Somali Rose” & “Egyptian Musk” & yeah…..”Money On the Street” & “Hug My Neck Aphrodisiac” Malik introduced me to that world. Even before Malik was in the Roots —-he was my oil guru. IYKYK...there is no panic like the last drop of oil w no re-up in the future. I been bugging Malik for my “$OTS” re-up. Paged him 911 (ask your parents kids) he was hard to catch but I knew I had some leverage bait this time: these were my last days interning at #RuffhouseRecords. I was everyone’s plug for all free cd’s/lp’s & especially Kriss Kross posters for anyone’s younger sibling or cousin Tim Dog’s sophomore Do or Die just came out (his “I Get Wrecked” single w KRS made brief noise for a sec) & I had 6 songs from the not yet released Cypress Hill “Black Sunday” lp——that was just enough to garner a “word? BET!” confirmation from Malik to tell me that him & Mussa (remember the cat dozing off watching TV in our “Distorion” vid? Him) would scoop me in a half hour. Confused I thought it was gonna be an even exchange (having paid him upfront weeks ago at a show I thought he was gonna drop it off——ha ha ha yeah ok They arrive to my west philly house and then Malik breaks the news to me: we gotta take a trip to “Norf” to get the oils. I wasn’t planning on this. But oh well. It was 3pm. Malik told me the particular fragrance I dug was a mixture of 3 import oils from Saudi Arabia (his parents often taught school there) my dad was already on his cynic “fool me once….” bag with Malik from a previous sale: “that boy tried to hustle me with Blue Nile that wasn’t all the way Blue, I know Johnson’s baby oil rebranded when I smell it”)——Malik told me we’d have to run to grab 2 oils & then West Oak Lane for the other oil, & then to South Philly so he can mix em together. Uh (checks Swatch) ok.

#malikb #theroots

M-ILL-ITANT, feel the 5th guerilla chant Y'all talk about bodies but you would not kill a ant My skill is amp, would peel a n*gga like a stamp Caliber is of Excalibur now you be damp When I operate a crowd will copulate My game'll make a room populate In 2-1-5th is the stock of hate Peep the logistics, slump your squads of misfits They all get they wrists slit, blast your ass if you insist it Leave no trace there was no trace for ballistics Turn your soul and body to statistics In particular I've got that extracurricular Squad in the stash who could be stickin' ya Slip and they vickin' ya Harass your po-lice commissioner Don't like chicks with weaves talking 'bout, "I need conditioner" That shit's deader than n*ggas with a morticianer A jenazah, up in your flesh like plasma Take away your last breath when you got asthma Then meet Bad Lieu down at the plaza Hip-hop extravaganza, tell your man I slump him with a stanza Now "Who's the Boss?" not Tony Danza My force not green but the force is obscene P.O. took a piss test it came out not clean Brody with my man Miz-Moose and Hakeem My squad from deuce-four up to West Oak Lane All the way to Takahwana and Frankfurt they know the name #ripmalikb

