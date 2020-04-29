Mac Miller’s ‘K.I.D.S.’ Now Available On Streaming Services

Mac Miller was on the cusp of superstardom when he tragically died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018 and the age of 26. One of the Pittsburgh rapper’s earlier works was missing from the various streaming services but is now available to the masses.
Released in the summer of 2010, Miller’s K.I.D.S. tape was released as a free digital download in conjunction with DatPiff, and just ahead of his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park with Rostrum Records. Still a teenager at the time, Miller’s topics stayed in the cool stoner vibe he was initially known for, and he was yet to display his formidable production and songwriting talents that came with subsequent full-length releases.
Miller did much of the heavy lifting on K.I.D.S., with hometown ally Chevy Woods joining him on the track “Paper Route” and DJ Bionics showing up on an interlude. The mixtape was hit with some controversy after Miller sampled Lord Finesse’s “Hip 2 Da Game,” resulting in the DITC veteran launching a $10 million lawsuit that was eventually settled out of court years later.
With the announcement of the blog era classic hitting the streaming services, fans on Twitter have been replying with their praise and memories of the project. We have those listed below.
