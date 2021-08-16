Lizzo Thanks Cardi B & Chlöe Bailey For Defending Her Against Cyberbullies

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After Lizzo’s much-talked-about emotional video about how cyberbullies were being “fatphobic” and “racist” toward her, now the “Rumors” singer is on the other side of her breakdown with the help of allies such as Cardi B and Chloe Bailey.

“Thank you @iamcardib — you’re such a champion for all people. Love you so much (heart emoji)” Lizzo tweeted in response to Cardi’s tweets defending the “Cuz I Love You” artist.

Lizzo also retweeted Chloe Bailey’s response to the online criticism, where she noted how “proud” she was of Lizzo and how she’s been an inspiration for her. Lizzo responded with a kissing-face emoji writing, “Thank uuu. U know how it is out here but f___ the haters. We Rise.”