Lil Wayne Blesses Us With “Da Drought” Mixtapes Series On All Streaming Services

Published on August 6, 2025

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

After years of being confined to mixtape websites, YouTube uploads, and SoundCloud re-uploads, Lil Wayne’s iconic “Da Drought” mixtape series has finally arrived on all major streaming platforms.

Long considered some of the best work in his legendary catalog, Da Drought tapes helped cement Wayne’s status as one of the most prolific and creative rappers of his generation. For fans who’ve been waiting patiently, and sometimes impatiently, the drought, pun fully intended, is officially over. The Da Drought series spans three volumes, each capturing a different moment in Wayne’s evolution.

Da Drought 1” includes early standout tracks like “Cops Is Watching,” which showcases his hunger and gritty lyricism. “Da Drought 2” followed with cuts like “Get Out” and “In The Booth,” further solidifying his reputation as a mixtape king.

Da Drought 3” truly became a cultural moment. Released in 2007 and widely considered one of the greatest mixtapes of all time, it features some of Wayne’s most iconic freestyles over popular beats of the era. Songs like “Black Republican” featuring Juelz Santana, the anthemic “Sky Is The Limit,” and  “Seat Down Low” became instant classics. Wayne’s ability to bend flows, flip other artists’ beats, and make them his own was unmatched, and Drought 3 proved it.

For years, fans had to jump through hoops just to listen to these tracks, digging through sketchy mixtape sites, diving into YouTube rabbit holes, or relying on SoundCloud re-uploads. Now, with the tapes available on all DSPs, new listeners and longtime fans alike can enjoy these legendary cuts with ease.

The timing couldn’t be better either. Weezy just kicked off his latest tour, bringing the energy of his mixtape days back to the stage. With the Da Drought tapes now streaming, there’s a fresh wave of excitement surrounding Weezy’s legacy, and fans are ready to relive it live.

