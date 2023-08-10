is alive and well, according to TMZ

Tay, an American-born Canadian rapper and social media influencer, reportedly died yesterday, along with her brother.

An Instagram post to her more than 3 million followers claimed that the child star had a “sudden and tragic passing”, however, Police officials could not verify either death.

Now it appears that we know why.

In a statement from Tay’s family released to TMZ, it read, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

The 14-year-old sudden rise to internet stardom occurred years ago when she was 9 years old during her “World’s Youngest Flexer” era, which saw the young viral sensation flashing wads of cash on social media.

RELATED: Teenage Viral Flexer Lil Tay IS NOT DEAD

The family is claiming that Tay’s Instagram account was compromised and that the post citing her and her brother’s deaths was fraudulent.

In the statement to TMZ, it also claims the teenager’s legal name is Tay Tain, not Clair Hope, which the phony death report stated.

MORE TRENDING NEWS:

Lil Tay is not dead; Instagram was hacked, she claims was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com