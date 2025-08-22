Listen Live
News

Lil Nas X Sparks Concern After Half-Naked 4AM Street Stroll Caught On Video

Published on August 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Nas X x UE Fits x Ultimate Ears

Source: Ultimate Ears / UE

Lil Nas X was spotted acting strangely in Los Angeles, wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots while walking down the street alone.

In a video shared by TMZ, he can be seen singing and talking about a party when someone approached him. He asked the person filming him to stop, but also told them to tell others about a mysterious party. At one point, he even put a traffic cone on his head. People who saw him were worried and called the police, thinking it might be a drug-related situation.

Related Stories

When police found him, they handcuffed him and took him to a hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear right now if he’ll face any charges, and there hasn’t been any comment from Lil Nas X or his team yet.

This isn’t the first time fans have been concerned about his health. Back in April, he shared a video of himself in a hospital bed saying he had lost control of the right side of his face. He later gave an update, saying his condition was improving and he was doing exercises to regain muscle movement. This latest incident comes just as fans are waiting for his second album, “DREAMBOY“, which is expected to come out sometime this year. There’s no official release date yet, and now people are more focused on his well-being.

Fans are hoping Lil Nas X gets the help and support he needs. Many are concerned after seeing the video and are waiting for more information. Hopefully, he’ll speak out soon and let everyone know he’s okay.

Lil Nas X Sparks Concern After Half-Naked 4AM Street Stroll Caught On Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close