Lil’ Kim appeared to have had a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2023 ONE MusicFest in Atlanta over the weekend. Videos of the fashion faux pas have since gone viral.
In the captures, Lil’ Kim walks across the stage in between songs. She is dressed in all black like the omen, complete with a black corset, dark shades, and textured velvet tights.
As she steps, she notices something on her outfit isn’t quite right. “What do I got for ya’ll next,” Lil’ Kim is heard saying to the crowd in the video. “Panties coming down, oooh.” Following the exclamation, videos show the Queen Bee slipping a pair of black panties over her black Fendi combat boots and throwing them toward the crowd.
The historic beat for “No Time” featuring Puff Daddy drops after her toss. And the hip-hop fashion icon goes back to flawlessly ripping the stage.
When The Grinch Meets The Queen Bee: Lil’ Kim and Sukihana’s On-Stage Moment
Lil’ Kim’s panties weren’t the only thing surprising fans during the raptress’ Peach festival performance. The crowd erupted after Lil’ Kim brought Baddies East star Sukihana on stage.
Joining the legend, Suki turned heads in all neon green, complete with matching boots, fur vest, and buss down middle part wig. Sukihana describes her fashion moment as “the real Grinch” on Instagram. See the meeting of the two femcees below.
Lil’ Kim and Suki were among several stylish celebrities seen on and off stage during the two-day festival. Other stage slayers included Janet Jackson, Meg Thee Stallion, Tems, Coco Jones, Yoyo, and Trina. Like Lil’ Kim, each brought their own style and flavor to the stage. Janet gave us futuristic vibes, Meg made us want to walk around in fabulous fur for no reason, Coco was a dream in black lace, and Trina reminded us of the power of colorful sequins.
See all top fashion moments below.
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tems’ Black LaceSource:Getty
Tems performs onstage during the second day of ONE Musicfest. We are loving her romantic, sheer lace look.
2. Yo-Yo’s Denim MomentSource:Getty
Hip-Hop legend Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker lit up the stage with her lyrics and trendy outfit. She executes a monochromatic denim look perfectly with cut off shorts and slouchy boots.
3. Janet’s Futuristic FlairSource:Getty
Janet Jackson loves a futuristic fashion moment and so do we! For the first day of ONE Musicfest, Janet dons a matte corset, baggy pants, and high ponytail to show her famous cheekbones.
4. Sequins BaddieSource:Getty
One thing Trina is going to do when performing is bring glamour to a stage. The “Baddest Chick” rocks a hot pink sequin number that screams Barbiecore and pink princess.
5. Coco Jones’ FitSource:Getty
Coco Jones chiseled arms and gorgeous phyisque was on display during the first day of ONE Musicfest. We love her baby pink two-piece look.
6. The Stallion’s Fabulous FurSource:Getty
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was everything rocking two fall and winter staples: fur and leather. The Hot Girl Coach was giving slay all day while commanding the Atlanta stage.
7. Cute and ComfortableSource:Getty
Marsai Martin was spotted in attendance during ONE Musicfest. The budding fashionista looked cute, comfortable, and ready to dance in a royal blue and orange two-piece casual set.