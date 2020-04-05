Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets Record Viewership, Debut New Songs

Lil Jon vs T-Pain turned out to be one of the best Instagram Live beat battles yet. The multi-platinum Hip-Hop stars went song for song for about 20 tracks each and it turned out close, though we’ll give the edge to Lil Jon.
Once again Swizz Beatz and Timbaland served as the organizers and the matchup proved to be ideal. Earlier this week, it was initially supposed to be T-Pain vs. Scott Storch. But after further thought, Storch was eventually matched up with Mannie Fresh, and their battle ended up being momentous as well.
Last night (April 4), was Lil Jon and T-Pain’s turn, and they both delivered hits (Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss” vs. Ciara’s “Goodies”) on hits (DJ Khaled “I’m So Hood” vs. Lil Jon “Throw It Up”) on hits (T-Pain “Bartender” vs. Too Short “Blow The Whistle”). The friendly competition and jabs made for plenty of entertainment, but we felt like too often it seemed that T-Pain was stalling while figuring out what to play next. Lil Jon on the other hands seemed to know exactly what to play next. At one point, he copped to using the playlist Apple Music host Low Key created as a guide for himself. Hey, whatever it takes for the W.
However, a couple of suspect moments were Lil Jon playing MD and telling y’all not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and T-Pain playing an R. Kelly song.
After the battle, Lil Jon debuted an unreleased record that featured Usher and Ludacris, written by Jermaine Dupri. He blew everyone’s mind when he noted he’d been sitting on it for two years. Come on Ursher [sic], stop playing. T-Pain also unveiled a song with Chris Brown called “Wake Up Dead.”
As for who won, as usual opinions are split. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.
We still say Lil Jon got it, though (he didn’t even play “Bia Bia”).
1.
have t-pain or lil jon ever headlined the super bowl? If not I would like to see it— Naira Banks (@jackieaina) April 5, 2020
2.
Honestly the biggest revelation from the Lil Jon / T-Pain battle was that it’s actually not a bed squeak sample on “Some Cut,” but instead they put a mic up to a dusty old studio chair from Office Depot 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QkoLg52iYW— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 5, 2020
3.
T-Pain and Lil Jon showing genuine love for each other's music and playing nothing but heat on this livepic.twitter.com/5R8vlKW48J— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 5, 2020
4.
Me in my house during this T-pain vs Lil Jon battle pic.twitter.com/aYuqQi6PVm— Tony Starch (@_CakeBawse) April 5, 2020
5.
Lil Jon anti vaxin and T-Pain playing R Kelly...this is the part of the family function where my Uncles start saying questionable stuff and I'm ready dip!— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) April 5, 2020
6.
T-Pain: *drops Can’t Believe It”— GreatIsNate (@TheGreatIsNate) April 5, 2020
Lil’ Jon: pic.twitter.com/FyV8FcLyHN
7.
Hey man WHO on the NETFLIX account— 🤴🏾🇭🇹 Kèv_WholesomeCoach (@_iKSL_) April 5, 2020
During the T-pain VS Lil Jon battle lll pic.twitter.com/RXUKQY3QJq
8.
“I wanna play a new Usher, Luda and Lil Jon record”— Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) April 5, 2020
“Damn nigga you kicking my ass at the after party”
Nah man T-Pain is hilarious
9.
T-Pain / Lil Jon joint tour would unite the nation— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 5, 2020
10.
yo we were having mad fun then lil jon said we shouldn't get vaccinated and t-pain played robert kelly wow literally ruined it— nadirah (@hinadirah) April 5, 2020
11.
T-Pain and Lil Jon has got me reliving all these classics in my bedroom like I’m at the club pic.twitter.com/15JQmaUiAM— Ebonyy🍋🍋 (@eboneezza) April 5, 2020
12.
T-Pain and Lil Jon need to have holiday's named after them. I'm blessed that I got a chance to witness that. pic.twitter.com/YM6PXxwjAD— Jameer Pond💁🏿♂️ (@jameerpond) April 5, 2020
13.
Lil Jon's song placement >>— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) April 5, 2020
T-Pain's showmanship >>>
14.
Lil Jon & T-Pain on live together was so legendary...— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) April 5, 2020
15.
Fuck the battle, give T-Pain and Lil Jon a show together. These boys are ENTERTAINING!— Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) April 5, 2020