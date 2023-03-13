Lil Durk Offers Tapers & Fades To Men Over Ex India Royale, Twitter Salutes The Mess

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk appears to be a man trying to mend a broken heart after his relationship with India Royale has reportedly come to an end. The Chicago rapper offered a stern warning to any of his ex-girlfriend’s suitors and Ms. Royale certainly confirmed that their union is over.

Over the weekend, Lil Durk took to Instagram and spilled out his heart towards India Royale well letting it be known he’s ready to fly heads over her despite the fact she said she moved on.

“Catch y’all in her comments Ima break them jaws,” Durk wrote in one of his IG Story posts.

This has been a consistent focus of Durk stemming back to last month when the rapper shared Valentine’s Day wishes that went largely ignored. Doubling down on declaring his love for Royale, Durk went on a lengthy tirade about getting his lady back by any means.

“Let me just look crazy Cause GM Ya’ll She not dumb, Durk began, apparently addressing that he was the problem in the relationship.

Durk added, “I fucked up. She played a small part. She is really a good girl who live life. I am a good guy, good husband. I just never listened to her pain back when she was pregnant with Willow in the belly.”

Willow is the daughter Durk shares with Royale.

He continued, “So, I ain’t perfect. But I am perfect for you. I love you, and I am all ears whenever we get back into a relationship. You saved my life with you, Willow, and big Sky; out of all my kids you was there.”

India Royale already seems to be moving on after images surfaced of her on vacation alongside a mystery man in a pool shot. Somebody warn main man about his jaw.

On Twitter, plenty of comments are popping up about Lil Durk and India Royale. Check them out below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

