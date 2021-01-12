Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Named Best Selling U.S. Album Of 2020

Once again, it looks like Hip-Hop has dominated the streams and charts, as the 2020 totals are finally in. On January 7, Neilsen Music/MRC Data revealed Lil Baby’s My Turn was 2020’s most popular album throughout all genres in the United States.

Baby’s sophomore album was the most-streamed effort of the year with the collection of tracks, banking 3.93 billion streams during 2020. My Turn earned 2.63 million total album-equivalent units for the project to take the top spot over Taylor Swift’s Folklore at No. 2 (2.204 million).

Rap was well represented across the Top 10, with 7 of the artists falling in the Hip-Hop genre. According to Billboard, Hip-Hop/R&B was responsible for over 30 percent of all on-demand song streams in 2020, which is the largest of any genre in music.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Luke Combs also made the cut. Check out the rest of the hip-hop artists that round out the top 10 below!

What was your most streamed album of 2020?

originally published on themorninghustle.com