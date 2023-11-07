Ladies Of Hip-Hop: Queen Latifah

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, we know that Hip-Hop is commonly referred to as a “man’s sport.” However, we cannot dismiss the role that women played in the genre. With their own style and rhymes, female MCs have often matched (and even surpass) the men.

That is definitely the case with the woman who is truly a Queen among Kings:

Born Dana Owens on March 18, 1970, the Jersey native burst onto the scene at just 19, with her debut album All Hail The Queen. From the jump, her regal appearance and flow made her a standout in the mostly male-dominated genre, quickly becoming the most recognizable female MC of Hip-Hop’s “golden era.”

However, we can’t simply confine the icon to just one box. From early on, it was evident that Latifah had far more to show. Not only is she a fierce MC, but she’s just as talented as a vocalist, tackling jazz, gospel, and R&B with ease.

And as if that wasn’t enough, she also made her mark on Hollywood, becoming one of the first MCs to successfully make the transition to acting. From fan favorites Living Single and Set It Off to her Oscar-nominated role in Chicago and her current role on CBS’ The Equalizer, Latifah made a name for herself as one of film’s most versatile performers.

Latifah’s storied career is a career of many firsts: first female MC to receive an Oscar nomination, first Hip-Hop artist with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the first album by a solo female rapper with a gold certification by the RIAA.

And in December, she will have yet another “first” on her list, as she will be the first female rapper to receive a Kennedy Center Honor.

With all that she has accomplished (including things that we can’t fit here), one has to ask, “Is there anything that Queen Latifah can’t do?”

Our guess: Not much.

