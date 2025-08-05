Listen Live
Kash Doll Throws $20K At Wedding, Internet Says This Ain’t Magic City

Published on August 5, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is known for being flashy, but her latest move at her best friend’s wedding has people talking.

A video that’s now gone viral shows Kash Doll throwing a whole stack worth $20,000 in $20 bills during the wedding of her best friend, Kendra P.

Kendra P, who owns a luxury hair company, recently tied the knot with Payroll in a fancy Detroit wedding. As the Maid of Honor, Kash decided to go all out by tossing thousands of dollars into the air during the reception. The couple’s wedding planner, Suhera Calabat from Eventfully Yours, confirmed that the money shower was actually a gift from Kash Doll. She said it was meant to celebrate the close bond between the bride and her longtime friend.

Some people on social media loved the bold move, calling it a fun and unique way to show love. But not everyone was impressed. A lot of fans criticized the stunt, calling it over-the-top and unnecessary. One person commented, “This could’ve gone toward something more meaningful than throwing cash,” while another said, “A little class goes a long way.”

Kash Doll has a history of showing off her wealth. Not long ago, she went viral for blowing her nose with a $20 bill. She’s also been in the spotlight for her relationship with NFL star Za’Darius Smith.

Even with all the shade being thrown online, there’s no denying that Kash Doll’s gift made the wedding unforgettable. Whether you think it was too much or just right, one thing’s for sure, she knows how to make a statement.

Check out some of the reactions to the Detroit player, Kash Doll, throwing a stack at her BFF’s wedding below.

