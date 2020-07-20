After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more.
#PrayForKanye: Everything You Missed From Kanye West’s CalmYe Tweet and Delete Twitter Rant
https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20
RELATED:Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help? [VIDEO]
Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody Knows The Movie Get Out Is About Me” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
7.
Ima focus on the music now— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
8.
9.
10.
11.
Righteous indignation pic.twitter.com/u6fM1uw7pY— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
12.
West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020