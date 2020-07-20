HomeGallery

Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody Knows The Movie Get Out Is About Me”

Posted July 20, 2020

After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20

