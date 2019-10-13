Apparently, Kanye West wasn’t cancelled enough to miss Howard Homecoming. Students were greeted with a Saturday morning (Oct. 12) edition of Yeezy’s Sunday Service at Howard University, and the reactions were mixed, to say the least.
One the one hand, you got diehard fans who feel Yeezy can do no wrong and were all in when it came to seeing their hero perform his gospel-inflected tunes.
On the other, you had folks who aren’t feeling MAGA Yeezy’s problematic, ill-informed hot takes on culture, race and politics, which he made sure to share with the impressionable youth in attendance. A guy who proudly says he doesn’t read books and rides with Trump kicking it at HU, which alums proudly call “The Mecca”?
Then you had the folk who are just entertained by a good train wreck, no matter the circumstances. For example, Yeezy blessed the crowd with some sage advice about avoiding slave nets. We kid you not.
Peep some of the better reactions below.
Kanye West Brought Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming, Reactions Were…Mixed was originally published on hiphopwired.com
If you’re not intelligent enough to recognize that Kanye West is exploiting Black Christian culture AND Howard University to rebrand from supporting a racist, xenophobic con artist... please stay away from me.— Ammon (@AmmonLyle) October 12, 2019
If @kanyewest is indeed at #HowardU this morning, send him to the third floor of Founder's Library after he's done. I have some books for him.#TheMiseducationOfTheNegro— Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) October 12, 2019
Kanye West is arguably the most visible bipolar (diagnosed) person in the world. It matters how we talk about him.— nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) October 12, 2019
Kanye West “Sunday Service” At Howard Homecoming in Washington D.C. #QueensAllDay pic.twitter.com/7M2YZGCZ1v— Consequence (@ItsTheCons) October 12, 2019
Y’all I was THIS FUCKING CLOSE TO @kanyewest HOWARD UNIVERSITY #SundayService #Kanyesundayservice WAS EVERYTHING! HE IS A BEAUTIFUL MAN WHO IS HEALING HIMSELF WITH LOVE! pic.twitter.com/oO3DWCi0jm— 🦜🌳🍄 (@MiaMarcellece) October 12, 2019
Kanye West arriving for a surprise Sunday service concert with gospel choir at the yard at Howard University. Students got emails at 6 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/9JIgSFpYEa— Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019
Kanye West doing a pop up performance at the yard of Howard University Campus this morning. Hundredsds down here righteous now- students got word this morning by emails at 6 am.@wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/wf01UbzjvY— Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019
This Kayne church thing makes me uncomfortable. There, I said it.— Keneshia Grant, Ph.D. (@keneshiagrant) October 12, 2019
I woke up to the local news telling me that Kanye West is currently on the campus of Howard University having his Sunday Service. pic.twitter.com/uydbycZ99w— Miss Shawn! (@thepbg) October 12, 2019
Say what now?
Kanye West is dragging a Black gospel choir to Black venues telling them that Republicans freed the slaves without a hint of context. And, telling Black people not to make decisions based on their color.— ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) October 12, 2019
As if our color hasn’t been demonized and politicized since we got here.
Kanye said “if they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place” and the guitarists face fucking sends me 😂😂😭😂😂akskksksksskskdj pic.twitter.com/BZOoFjFzXJ— Asia (@THATSsoASlA) October 12, 2019