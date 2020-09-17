Kamala Harris Arrives In Philly & Felt The Love Instantly [Video]

Kamala Harris has made her way down to the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. Harris makes her Pennsylvania campaign debut in Philly where she also will be participating in a conversation with a Black women outreach group called “Sister to Sister”. Following that will be a meeting with local & elected Latino leaders.
All of Harris supports swormed the streets to see her. Making her way around giving elbow bops and touching the people of Philadelphia.
Radio One’s very own Solomon Jones got the moment to speak with Kamala Harris and asked her what the difference would be with her and Joe Biden in office. Listen to the full conversation.
Check out the clips of Kamala Harris visit to Philadelphia below
Look at her joy when @KamalaHarris saw the details of the mural Sister To Sister had made for her in Philly including “We Need Justice” “Science Over Fiction” and of course her sneakers pic.twitter.com/L6R6xR24BX— AreYouTheStan? (@areYouTheStan) September 17, 2020
.@KamalaHarris kicked off her visit in Philly with @RepDwightEvans in the West Oak Lane neighborhood. Harris greeted Paulette, who’s father opened Paul Beals’ Florist 50 years ago. She told Harris her fear of closing the store if Trump wins again.— Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) September 17, 2020
“47 days!” Harris exclaimed. pic.twitter.com/s9M4732pJ8
Philly block party with @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/BvXDSDvSCa— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 17, 2020
Kamala Harris is in Philly feeling "Optimistic" pic.twitter.com/C5csjDXEDu— gregory. (@mistergeezy) September 17, 2020
This excitement for Kamala Harris was around Philly in the primary too. https://t.co/0PcNzR4200 pic.twitter.com/qB7VSuiuAw— Pierce ⚖⚔ (@PierceAH66) September 17, 2020
WHEELS UP! ✈️ ✈️— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) September 17, 2020
Kamala Harris is headed to Philly! pic.twitter.com/HueIYnUCV5
Walking around Philly all day trying to spot @KamalaHarris where you at Queen 😫— Dylan (@ifyouseekdylan) September 17, 2020
Mood because @KamalaHarris is touching down in Philly soon: pic.twitter.com/pcxSqOWUfK— Becca Brubaker (@itsmebecca) September 17, 2020
.@KamalaHarris in #Philly. 📸@relishphilly pic.twitter.com/ZgEwwyT2kl— Philadelphia Sunday SUN (@Philasunnews) September 18, 2020
It’s making sure the little girl got her picture for me 💛 pic.twitter.com/4Z0lTkuqgI— 🚗los‼️ (@teen_politics1) September 18, 2020
Recap of Kamala Harris’s jam-packed visit to Philly today. She Did That! 👏🏾 #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/SwSLW6b21R— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) September 18, 2020
.@KamalaHarris tours Philadelphia small businesses and greets their owners and families pic.twitter.com/5PbYp7Gbrz— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 17, 2020
Sen. @KamalaHarris spoke to Latinx leaders in Philly, focused on Puerto Rico:— aldianews (@ALDIANews) September 17, 2020
“It is inexcusable, the way the current administration, the Trump administration, has treated Puerto Rico” @TallerPR pic.twitter.com/I8SElYfKMj
.@KamalaHarris motorcade exited from @TallerPR in N. Philly. pic.twitter.com/ZRUtX7ElsV— Luis Vargas (@luisvargaspr) September 17, 2020