Kaash Paige Making Her Debut Performance At Made In America [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kaash Paige makes her debut on the Made In America Tidal Stage. Alongside Paige was Radio One Houston’s own, Young Jas radio personality/DJ. Dallas rising star took the stage and Philly instantly embraced her! Check out the photos below!

Check out his full performance on the Made In America YouTube now.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby #2 With Travis Scott!

RELATED: Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions

HOMEPAGE