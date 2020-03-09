K. Michelle Flashes Her Breasts To Crowd In Philly [Video]

K. Michelle out her wild’n! Iv’e never seen nothing like this. K. Michelle appreciated her fans so much for knowing her song she gave the gift that keeps giving. Breasts! Yes you heard it right Michelle was so happy that her fans were singing her song she flashed her breast’s to the crowd. When’s K. Michelle’s next show? I will be there front and center singing along waiting for my grand prize! Hopefully she doesn’t catch along that I don’t no her songs word for word. Won’t hurt to try!

