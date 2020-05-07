CLOSE
#JusticeForAhmaud: The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Modern-Day Lynching of Ahmaud Arbery

Posted May 7, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery was hunted and gunned down two months ago, but the world is reacting now and wants justice.

Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, folks are taking to the streets, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook timelines to speak out about the vicious murder of Arbery, who was only guilty of the new crime of jogging while Black in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23.

When the video first hit the web, the outrage was instantaneous as people soaked in the visual of Arbery trying to fend off his attacker and who delivered the fatal wounds from the shotgun he tried to wrestle from away from former police officer Gregory McMichael’s son.

Celebrities, politicians, and athletes have all sounded off condemning the two white men who hunted down Arbery, who they claimed fit the description of man responsible for home break-ins in their neighborhood. LeBron James, who never bites his tongue, spoke out on Twitter.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack

Tap dancing sports FOX Sports analyst Jason Whitlock called out James for his tweet and caught well-deserved heat for his tweet.

Anyway, the Hip-Hop community, especially from the city of Atlanta, has been very vocal about Arbery’s death and sharing information about the peaceful protest calling for the arrest of the two men that killed him. Arbery’s birthday is tomorrow, May 8, he would have been 26. Instead, he lost his life doing what he loved.

You can peep the reactions below. Rest In Power Ahmaud Arbery.

View this post on Instagram

ACTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Repost from @shaunking • 🔥Family, friends, and organizers in Brunswick marching to the home of the murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.⁣ ⁣ To all of my new & longtime Instagram friends,⁣ ⁣ Today - starting right NOW- we need you to do FOUR THINGS.⁣ ⁣ 1. Join our team at RunWithMaud.com. You can also click the link in my bio. Once you are there, sign the petition. It’s a special super petition. When you sign it, it emails every official that has the power to arrest the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.⁣ ⁣ 2. RIGHT NOW call 770.800.0689 to demand that the men who lynched Ahmaud Arbery be arrested TODAY. I’ll be on the line talking you through the whole thing. I’ll coach you through what to say. Two of our previous demands have already been met. SAVE THAT NUMBER and call often. Just press the * key after I connect you to each office. ⁣ ⁣ 3. Post RunWithMaud.com EVERYWHERE. Make it the link in your bio. Share it with family and friends. Post in your IG story and all over social media. Film yourself making the phone calls and post the video. Tag me and @grassrootslaw and we will repost. ⁣ ⁣ 4. Follow @grassrootslaw. We officially launch on Friday and need all hands on deck. We will be making announcements there. ⁣

A post shared by @ ludacris on

View this post on Instagram

#ahmaudarbery

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽

A post shared by Lloyd Banks (@lloydbanks) on

View this post on Instagram

#AhmaudArbery

A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi) on

View this post on Instagram

No justice no peace 🙏🏾🤜🏾🌹

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

