Josh Allen Revealed As Madden 2024 Cover Player

Josh Allen, QB of the Buffalo Bills has been officially revealed as the cover player of Madden 2024.
Allen is becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to ever be the game’s featured athlete.
The honor follows Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who was honored on last year’s Madden 2023 cover. Allen is the fifth QB to appear on the cover in the last six years, after Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who appeared twice (once alongside Mahomes).
Making the cover of a video game would be high on anyones list but via SummerSports only 8 of the last 19 quarterbacks to make the cover have lived up to their pre-season win total.
There is also the madden curse..
Notable players that got hurt the year they were on the Madden cover:
- 2019: Steelers WR Antonio Brown
- 2017: New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski
- 2014: Vikings RB Adrian Peterson
- 2012: Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis
- 2011: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
- 2010: Steelers S Troy Polamalu ( Larry Fitzgerald was also on this cover but was not cursed)
- 2009: Packers/Jets QB Brett Favre
- 2008: Titans QB Vince Young
- 2007: Seattle Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander
- 2006: Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb
- 2004: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick
- 2003: Rams RB Marshall Faulk
- 2002: Minnesota Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper
- 2001: Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George
- 2000: John Madden, Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders
The trailer for madden 24 also gave a sneak peak to some of its new features:
- The return of Superstar Mode: Last seen from 2006-2013, this create-a-player journey runs from the combine and team interviews to a fully fledged NFL career, featuring new mini-games and customizable avatars
- An updated Franchise Mode: Contract restructures, an all-new trade system and training-camp mini-games are some of the features added this year, as well as a new relocation feature enabling use of new cities and uniforms
- Improved FieldSENSE: Controls will now be more apparent in throwing, catching and tackling functions, while new character-build technology is meant to improve the fluidity of athletic motion graphics
Now take a look at what Twitter thinks of Josh Allen being the cover athlete of Madden 2024!
The post Josh Allen Revealed As Madden 2024 Cover Player appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Josh Allen Revealed As Madden 2024 Cover Player was originally published on 1075thefan.com