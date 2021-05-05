Jig Loading: Here Is When You Can Try To “Buy” Paul George’s Nike PG5 “PlayStation” Sneakers

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The next iteration of Nike’s collaboration with PlayStation is almost here.

Los Angeles Clippers forward and gamer Paul George is teaming up with Sony again to put a PlayStation spin on his latest Nike signature sneaker, the PG5.

We reported on the kicks back in March after photos of the sneakers in two separate colorways hit the web. Wednesday (May 5), Nike officially confirmed the kicks are coming by sharing the release date and how people can expect to take a stab at getting them.

As you can see above, the sneakers take cues from the still hard-to-get next-generation console, the PS5, which makes sense that Nike got help designing them from PS5 designer Yujin Morisaw. The PG5 will feature PlayStation’s signature circle, square, cross, and triangle shapes woven into sneakers materials, just like the PS5’s DualSense controller, a discreet detail you would notice if you happened to take a real close look at the controller.

As for the colorway, like the PS5, it comes in white like the consoles plates, with a hint of black that makes up the PS5’s core with blue trimming, just like the signature blue hue when the system is powered on. The low-top sneaker’s heel is a pull tab with PG5 written on it in the signature PlayStation font.

Nike states the sneakers will be available for purchase in “select regions” on May 14th and will arrive in North America on May 27th priced at $120. There is no word on how many pairs Nike will release at launch. The athletic apparel company is directing customers to its Nike SNKRS app to shoot their shot to land a pair. That should definitely get moans and groans out of sneakerheads.

Like the PS5, we expect these sneakers to be insanely hard to get. If Nike sticks with its recently adopted formula for dropping kicks, the PG5 “PlayStation” will be dropped using its “draw system” designed to root out the bots and have customers compete with themselves over the limited number of sneakers that will be available.

Sighs.

You can peep more photos of the PG5 “PlayStation” below.

Photo: Nike / PG5 PlayStation

