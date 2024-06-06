Listen Live
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Tour Setlist

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Get ready to groove with the one and only Janet Jackson! She’s coming to Indiana on June 23rd and we got her Tour Setlist Below!

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

 

Janet Jackson Tour Setlist  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. I want you

2. Together Again

3.

4. FeedBack

5. So Much Betta

6. If

7. No Sleeep

8. Got Til Its gone

9. Thats the way Love goes

10. Enjoy

11. What have you done for me lately

12. Nasty

13. The Pleasure Principle

14. Because of Love

15. When I think of you

16. The Best Things In Life are Free

17. Control

18. When we Oooo

19. Together Again

20. Come Back To Me

21. Let’s Wait Awhile

22. Again

23. Any Time, Any Place

24. I Get Lonely

25. All For You

26. Come On Get up

27. Throb

28. Girlfriend/Boyfriend

29. Like you Don’t Love Me

30. Do it 2 Me

31. So Excited

32. The Knowledge

33. Miss You Much

34. Love Will Never Do

35. Alright

36. Escapade

37. Scream

38. Rhythm Nation

39. Together Again

More From RnB Philly
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close