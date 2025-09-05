Jalen Carter Ejected After Spitting On Dak Prescott Pre-Game

The 2025 NFL season has finally kicked off and started with a huge bang. Disgusting, nonetheless, but still bang.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, took on the drama-filled and Micah Parsons-free Dallas Cowboys. But before the game even had a proper start, Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was already ejected from the game.

It began with a stoppage of play after the kickoff when Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren suffered a knee injury that led to him being carted off the field. While both teams waited around, Carter started jawing with quarterback Dak Prescott and ended with him spitting on his jersey.

The disrespect was immediately called out by the referees as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, meaning Carter was ejected and the Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It occurred just six seconds into the game before players had a chance to break a sweat, so CBS Sports went digging to see if it was some world record. The outlet’s research team discovered that it was the quickest NFL ejection since 2005, when the Eagles played the Atlanta Falcons, following a pregame fight between Jeremiah Trotter and Kevin Mathis that led to their ejection before kickoff.

But back to last night’s game, the Cowboys immediately capitalized on Carter’s absence by scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. It was run in by running back Javonte Williams, who had another rushing touchdown in the first half.

However, those would be the only two touchdowns for the Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champs stepped up, leading to two rushing touchdowns by Jalen Hurts himself and a 10-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown in the second quarter.

The Cowboys would have two more field goals, including a 58-yard make, but that was all they could muster.

At that point, the Eagles were up 24-20, and the fourth quarter was scoreless after the game was stopped for an hour due to lightning concerns.

The Eagles may have won, but Carter’s actions certainly didn’t help their chances, so he owned up to it after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again. I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there,” he said. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”

After further review, it was revealed that Prescott wasn’t completely innocent, with footage showing that he first spat in Carter’s general direction. Prescott said Carter then asked him if he was trying to spit on him, which he took offense to.

See social media’s reaction to the first controversy in the 2025 NFL season below

Jalen Carter Ejected After Spitting On Dak Prescott Pre-Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19.