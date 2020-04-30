CLOSE
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake Memes

Posted April 30, 2020

Justin Timberlake Of N'Sync

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Back in 2000 *NSYNC dropped one of their most well known songs,”It’s Going To Be Me,” from their “No Strings Attached” album. On it, Justin Timberlake puts some added spunk in the lyrics when he sang “me” as May.

Every year as we end the month of April and transition to May, a meme of the curly-haired boy band singer resurfaces. As the years go by people get more and more creative with the meme. Check out some of the best memes. Even Timberlake and his former bandmates got in on the action. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy it’s gonna be May Day!!!

A post shared by Chris Kirkpatrick (@iamckirkpatrick) on

View this post on Instagram

YOU ALREADY KNOW.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

