It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake Memes

Back in 2000 *NSYNC dropped one of their most well known songs,”It’s Going To Be Me,” from their “No Strings Attached” album. On it, Justin Timberlake puts some added spunk in the lyrics when he sang “me” as May.

Every year as we end the month of April and transition to May, a meme of the curly-haired boy band singer resurfaces. As the years go by people get more and more creative with the meme. Check out some of the best memes. Even Timberlake and his former bandmates got in on the action.

