India Love Shows Philly Brand Eyechic Some Love [Photos]

Social media influencer India Love is no stranger to fashion. In fact, Love was hand-picked by Rihanna to be one of the Savage x Fenty ambassadors.

The California native has copped up on some glasses by a Philadelphia company named Eyechic. India was stuntin’ in the glasses and captioned the photo “@eyechic_philly finds all my designer shades 4me 🕶✨.

Related: Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Philly Model Nu.Ski

Related: 4 Years Ago Today Philly Patch Broke The Internet “You On Some Sh*t Patch”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY